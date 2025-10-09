Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys 289 Shares of S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $7,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 103.3% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global Stock Up 0.2%

S&P Global stock opened at $482.20 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $532.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $514.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $147.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $427.14 and a twelve month high of $579.05.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 27.30%.S&P Global’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.04 earnings per share. S&P Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.000-17.250 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on SPGI. Seaport Res Ptn raised S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on S&P Global from $604.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on S&P Global from $600.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on S&P Global from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $614.46.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

