Peak Financial Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF $ACWI

Peak Financial Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $5,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,760,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,857,000 after buying an additional 31,320 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 22.0% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,358,000 after buying an additional 6,752 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 90.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,359,000 after buying an additional 38,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter worth about $209,000. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of ACWI opened at $140.03 on Thursday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $101.25 and a 52 week high of $140.24. The company has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $134.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.33.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.