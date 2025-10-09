Peak Financial Management Inc. Sells 5,436 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF $RSPH

Peak Financial Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,436 shares during the period. Peak Financial Management Inc. owned 0.28% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,418,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,951,000 after purchasing an additional 188,448 shares during the period. Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 713,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 387,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,521,000 after purchasing an additional 21,617 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 355,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,575,000 after purchasing an additional 72,668 shares during the period. Finally, Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 274,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Stock Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA RSPH opened at $30.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $721.59 million, a P/E ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 0.84. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $32.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.80.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RSPH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RSPH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

