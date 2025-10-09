Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCIT is Peak Financial Management Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Peak Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,406 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 3.4% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $11,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 196.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 25,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after buying an additional 16,776 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 310,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,367,000 after buying an additional 83,149 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 123.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 89,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,392,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 13,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $83.90 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.66 and a fifty-two week high of $84.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.23.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a $0.326 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

