iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL Shares Bought by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 25.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,990,000. Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 19,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 95.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 9,053 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $196.68 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.20. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $148.34 and a 12 month high of $187.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

