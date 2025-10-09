Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys 414 Shares of Bank Of Montreal $BMO

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,791 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Bank Of Montreal were worth $7,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Bank Of Montreal by 228.9% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in Bank Of Montreal during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Bank Of Montreal during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank Of Montreal during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Bank Of Montreal during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 45.82% of the company’s stock.

Bank Of Montreal Trading Down 1.2%

Bank Of Montreal stock opened at $127.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.82 and a 200 day moving average of $109.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.03. Bank Of Montreal has a 12-month low of $85.40 and a 12-month high of $131.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Bank Of Montreal Increases Dividend

Bank Of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The bank reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.21. Bank Of Montreal had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 11.00%.The business had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank Of Montreal will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 30th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 30th. This is a positive change from Bank Of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Bank Of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on BMO. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Bank Of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $168.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Bank Of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

About Bank Of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company’s personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

