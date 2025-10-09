Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Has $11.47 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 75,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $11,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Elios Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Elios Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBA Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $189.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $456.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $177.49 and its 200 day moving average is $163.37. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $140.68 and a twelve month high of $190.22.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $23.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 25.00%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.800-10.900 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $10,041,108.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 178,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,652,491.53. This trade represents a 24.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Weiss Ratings raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Guggenheim raised Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $167.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Erste Group Bank raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.88.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

