Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM Stock Position Decreased by Regency Capital Management Inc. DE

Regency Capital Management Inc. DE lowered its holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Motiv8 Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 17,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.7% in the second quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,564,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.1% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 737,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,490,000 after buying an additional 21,843 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the second quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 51,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,526,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.5% during the second quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total transaction of $238,351.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 13,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,413.05. This represents a 13.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday. Melius Research started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Piper Sandler set a $141.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.79.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $114.08 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.54. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $97.80 and a fifty-two week high of $124.26. The firm has a market cap of $486.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $81.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 56.25%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

