Narwhal Capital Management Reduces Position in Diageo plc $DEO

Narwhal Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 69.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,715 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Diageo were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Diageo by 3.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,441,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,034,000 after acquiring an additional 42,740 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 14.0% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,350,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,217,000 after acquiring an additional 165,839 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Diageo by 9.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,069,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,080,000 after acquiring an additional 95,037 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 2.2% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 434,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,556,000 after acquiring an additional 9,306 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 11.7% in the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 419,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,281,000 after acquiring an additional 44,011 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $95.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.19. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $93.42 and a 12 month high of $139.96.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $2.5192 per share. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.62. This represents a yield of 370.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. Diageo’s payout ratio is 46.42%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Diageo from $117.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.00.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

