Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Sells 469 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC reduced its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 396.7% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on XOM. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.79.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.2%

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $114.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.28 and its 200-day moving average is $109.54. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $97.80 and a fifty-two week high of $124.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $81.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 56.25%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total transaction of $238,351.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,413.05. The trade was a 13.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

