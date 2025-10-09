WESPAC Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG

WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 38 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Overbrook Management Corp raised its holdings in Booking by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Overbrook Management Corp now owns 3,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,186,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Booking during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,592,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $5,131.23 on Thursday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $4,096.23 and a 1-year high of $5,839.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5,503.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5,311.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.30 billion, a PE ratio of 35.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.35.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $55.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $50.32 by $5.08. Booking had a net margin of 19.23% and a negative return on equity of 134.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $41.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Booking has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were given a $9.60 dividend. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. Booking’s payout ratio is presently 26.71%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Booking from $5,900.00 to $6,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,720.00 to $5,630.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $6,000.00 to $6,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6,000.00 price objective (up from $5,700.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,808.81.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,516.92, for a total value of $5,588,639.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 23,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,237,930.44. The trade was a 4.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Vanessa Ames Wittman sold 15 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,500.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,108,500. The trade was a 1.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,195 shares of company stock valued at $23,467,630. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

