Ignite Planners LLC Buys 1,136 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. $GLPI

Ignite Planners LLC boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter valued at $217,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 604,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,788,000 after acquiring an additional 16,617 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 407.7% in the first quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 110,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after acquiring an additional 88,858 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 49.6% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 210.9% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on GLPI. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.25 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.71.

Insider Transactions at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In related news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.54, for a total value of $139,620.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 133,953 shares in the company, valued at $6,234,172.62. The trade was a 2.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $45.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.96 and its 200 day moving average is $47.31. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.48 and a 1 year high of $52.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 7.39 and a quick ratio of 7.39.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $394.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.27 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 46.32%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Gaming and Leisure Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.850-3.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.9%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is presently 120.93%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in the provision of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.