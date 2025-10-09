iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB Stock Position Raised by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,341,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,877,664 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 1.0% of US Bancorp DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $767,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MUB. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 121.9% in the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2,193.3% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 55.7% in the first quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $106.57 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.41. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.29 and a 12 month high of $108.60.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.