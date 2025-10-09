Baxter Bros Inc. Sells 950 Shares of Canadian National Railway Company $CNI

Baxter Bros Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,165,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,254,370,000 after buying an additional 179,261 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 0.3% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 11,798,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,148,008,000 after buying an additional 30,066 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,243,512 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,095,793,000 after purchasing an additional 636,147 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,571,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $834,129,000 after purchasing an additional 505,588 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,638,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $646,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CNI shares. National Bank Financial downgraded Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.30.

Canadian National Railway Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $96.37 on Thursday. Canadian National Railway Company has a one year low of $91.07 and a one year high of $116.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 26.63%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway Company will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.6507 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 50.19%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

