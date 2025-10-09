US Bancorp DE Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEB

US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,943,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 377,275 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $193,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. L.K. Benson & Company P.C. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 30.4% during the second quarter. L.K. Benson & Company P.C. now owns 59,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after buying an additional 13,779 shares during the last quarter. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 29,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 189,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,313,000 after purchasing an additional 19,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 154,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,564,000 after purchasing an additional 12,171 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $50.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.05. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.02 and a 52 week high of $51.09.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

