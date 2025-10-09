US Bancorp DE Sells 19,868 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust $MDY

US Bancorp DE trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,015,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,868 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for about 0.7% of US Bancorp DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $575,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. now owns 716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.7% during the first quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Up 1.0%

MDY stock opened at $600.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $458.82 and a twelve month high of $624.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $591.22 and a 200-day moving average of $561.72.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

