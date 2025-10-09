SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust $DIA Shares Sold by Capital Management Associates Inc

Capital Management Associates Inc lessened its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,261 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust makes up 3.4% of Capital Management Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Capital Management Associates Inc’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $10,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter worth about $28,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Up 0.0%

NYSEARCA DIA opened at $466.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $39.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $454.98 and a 200-day moving average of $433.24. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $366.32 and a 1-year high of $470.38.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

