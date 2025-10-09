E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. Invests $136,000 in Rubrik, Inc. $RBRK

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RBRK. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Rubrik during the 1st quarter worth $52,092,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rubrik by 9.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,945,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,512,000 after buying an additional 616,917 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Rubrik by 186.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 899,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,873,000 after buying an additional 586,088 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd boosted its stake in Rubrik by 8,282.0% in the second quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 587,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,603,000 after buying an additional 580,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Rubrik in the second quarter valued at about $50,272,000. 49.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CRO Brian K. Mccarthy sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.29, for a total transaction of $1,091,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive directly owned 418,552 shares in the company, valued at $36,535,404.08. This trade represents a 2.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Arvind Nithrakashyap sold 40,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total value of $2,981,015.70. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 333,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,751,112.88. This trade represents a 10.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,466 shares of company stock valued at $10,083,014 over the last three months. 32.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rubrik Trading Up 5.9%

Shares of RBRK stock opened at $84.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.65. Rubrik, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.62 and a 12 month high of $103.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.97 and a beta of 0.24.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $309.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Rubrik has set its Q3 2026 guidance at -0.180–0.160 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at -0.500–0.440 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rubrik, Inc. will post -7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. CIBC raised their price objective on Rubrik from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered Rubrik from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. FBN Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Rubrik from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.67.

About Rubrik

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

