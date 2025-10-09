Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases 570 Shares of Royal Bank Of Canada $RY

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada were worth $17,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RY. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 2,272.7% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 295.4% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 45.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cibc World Mkts downgraded shares of Royal Bank Of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. National Bankshares reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Bank Of Canada has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.50.

RY stock opened at $145.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $141.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.95. Royal Bank Of Canada has a 12-month low of $106.10 and a 12-month high of $149.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.43. Royal Bank Of Canada had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $12.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Royal Bank Of Canada will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

