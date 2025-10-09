Optas LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Optas LLC lessened its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,780 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises 0.6% of Optas LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Optas LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MA. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.2% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,819 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 19.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 15,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.2% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,950 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 57.7% in the first quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $586.89, for a total transaction of $10,456,032.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,234 shares in the company, valued at $18,330,922.26. This trade represents a 36.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MA shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mastercard from $639.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Mastercard from $650.00 to $656.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $634.04.

Mastercard Price Performance

MA stock opened at $576.40 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $581.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $562.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $521.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.97. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $465.59 and a 52-week high of $601.77.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 200.01% and a net margin of 44.93%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.50%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Further Reading

