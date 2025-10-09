Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 1,300 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. $EQH

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 85,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Equitable were worth $4,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EQH. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Equitable during the 1st quarter valued at $108,264,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Equitable by 5,536.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,109,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071,691 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Equitable by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,878,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061,496 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equitable during the 1st quarter valued at $99,319,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Equitable by 553.0% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,166,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Equitable alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EQH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Equitable from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Equitable in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Equitable from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Equitable from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equitable

In other news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 6,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $364,555.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 81,888 shares in the company, valued at $4,396,566.72. The trade was a 7.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.86, for a total transaction of $134,836.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 26,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,348,411.86. This trade represents a 9.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 192,468 shares of company stock valued at $10,250,470. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Stock Performance

Equitable stock opened at $50.29 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.10. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.39 and a twelve month high of $56.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. The company has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 40.56 and a beta of 1.10.

Equitable Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Equitable’s payout ratio is 87.10%.

Equitable Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.