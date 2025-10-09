Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,373 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 40.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,795 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KWB Wealth boosted its stake in Tesla by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 1,381 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 976 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,107 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 target price (up from $350.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Tesla from $345.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $483.00 target price on Tesla and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Tesla from $333.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Dbs Bank increased their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and eight have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $345.70.

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA stock opened at $438.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $371.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $325.56. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.11 and a twelve month high of $488.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 253.58, a PEG ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 2.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 6.54%.The business had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.38, for a total value of $918,302.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 9,856 shares in the company, valued at $3,473,057.28. This trade represents a 20.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total value of $7,275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 47,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,314,500. The trade was a 29.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,606 shares of company stock worth $75,588,902 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

