Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 200 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. $AJG

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $4,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth $25,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth $33,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth $34,000. Centennial Bank AR bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2,750.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AJG shares. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Citigroup started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $317.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $344.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $365.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $328.87.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE AJG opened at $306.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $298.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $316.28. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $275.56 and a twelve month high of $351.23. The company has a market capitalization of $78.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.61 and a beta of 0.73.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.03). Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 14.54%.The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 11.54 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.93%.

Insider Transactions at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 12,855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.60, for a total transaction of $3,825,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 85,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,569,792. This trade represents a 13.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.54, for a total value of $2,396,320.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 100,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,186,742.58. The trade was a 7.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,855 shares of company stock valued at $8,916,928. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

See Also

