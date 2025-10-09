First Merchants Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF $GVI

First Merchants Corp reduced its stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,793 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp owned 0.24% of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF worth $8,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GVI. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 310,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,877,000 after buying an additional 70,696 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 192.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 85,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,018,000 after buying an additional 55,956 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 4,366.6% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 44,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after buying an additional 43,841 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 109,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,738,000 after buying an additional 25,831 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire grew its stake in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 78,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,412,000 after purchasing an additional 6,323 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of BATS GVI opened at $107.28 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.30.

iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Intermediate Government\u002FCredit Bond ETF (GVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury, agency and investment-grade corporate bonds with remaining maturities of 1-10 years. GVI was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

