First Merchants Corp Has $12.23 Million Position in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

First Merchants Corp lowered its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,531 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 731 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $12,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 29.8% during the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 5,596 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management boosted its position in Honeywell International by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 15,192 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Dohj LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the second quarter worth approximately $948,000. Morton Capital Management LLC CA boosted its position in Honeywell International by 3.1% during the second quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 6,076 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 10.3% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,996 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of HON stock opened at $209.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $214.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.36 and a 12 month high of $242.77. The company has a market capitalization of $133.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 14.30%.The company had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Honeywell International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.450-10.650 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 54.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on HON shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Honeywell International from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Honeywell International from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.80.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $9,339,375.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 10,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,289,807.72. This trade represents a 80.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Articles

