Paychex, Inc. $PAYX Shares Sold by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Paychex by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,807,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,907,314,000 after purchasing an additional 286,818 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Paychex by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,782,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,663,474,000 after purchasing an additional 737,542 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Paychex by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,989,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $769,731,000 after purchasing an additional 181,628 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Paychex by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,135,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $637,993,000 after purchasing an additional 30,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in Paychex by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,494,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $539,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In related news, CEO John B. Gibson sold 12,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total transaction of $1,755,550.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 81,755 shares in the company, valued at $11,602,669.60. This trade represents a 13.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAYX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Paychex from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Paychex from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Paychex from $158.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Paychex from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Paychex from $153.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $141.29.

Paychex Stock Performance

Paychex stock opened at $126.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $45.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.43 and a 200-day moving average of $143.99. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.02 and a 52 week high of $161.24.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The business services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.17% and a net margin of 27.85%.The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Paychex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.428-5.528 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

