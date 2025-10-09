REAP Financial Group LLC Grows Position in Corning Incorporated $GLW

REAP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 191.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 516 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. REAP Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLW. Amundi boosted its position in Corning by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 6,408,605 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $271,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507,797 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,789,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,560,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Corning by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,951,938 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $135,140,000 after buying an additional 1,483,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Corning by 185.7% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,801,411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $94,736,000 after buying an additional 1,170,992 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GLW opened at $87.04 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.68. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $37.31 and a one year high of $87.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $74.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.14.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. Corning had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 5.77%.The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Corning has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.630-0.670 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Corning from $72.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 target price on Corning and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Corning in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.42.

In other Corning news, SVP Jaymin Amin sold 17,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $1,367,706.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 88,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,847,563.96. This trade represents a 16.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 16,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total value of $1,035,714.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 39,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,804.98. This trade represents a 29.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 181,671 shares of company stock worth $11,816,899. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

