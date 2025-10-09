Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 31 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. $MLM

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 849 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Net Worth Advisory Group increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 993 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,205 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. First American Bank now owns 1,966 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 1,843 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

MLM stock opened at $636.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $38.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28, a PEG ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $441.95 and a 12-month high of $640.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $613.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $560.80.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The construction company reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.44 by ($0.01). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Martin Marietta Materials has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is presently 18.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $525.00 target price (up from $515.00) on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $609.00 to $637.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $576.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $600.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $621.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, Director Laree E. Perez sold 1,038 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.32, for a total value of $636,626.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 15,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,455,554.44. The trade was a 6.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Martin Marietta Materials

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

