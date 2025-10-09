Massachusetts Wealth Management Has $3.20 Million Position in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Massachusetts Wealth Management boosted its holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the quarter. GE Vernova comprises approximately 1.8% of Massachusetts Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Massachusetts Wealth Management’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $3,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GEV. Sachetta LLC raised its stake in GE Vernova by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Highline Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in GE Vernova by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its stake in GE Vernova by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in GE Vernova by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC raised its stake in GE Vernova by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on GE Vernova from $550.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on GE Vernova from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $605.00 price target on GE Vernova and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on GE Vernova from $620.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on GE Vernova from $580.00 to $706.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $598.50.

GE Vernova Trading Up 3.2%

GEV stock opened at $625.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $621.18 and its 200 day moving average is $504.60. The stock has a market cap of $170.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.72. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.25 and a 1-year high of $677.29.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 13.23%. GE Vernova’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.65 earnings per share. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 20th. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio is 24.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at GE Vernova

In related news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $2,046,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 7,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,800. This represents a 30.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About GE Vernova

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.