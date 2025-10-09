Columbus Macro LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEF

Columbus Macro LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,963 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ignite Planners LLC grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 6,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 58.3% in the second quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 788,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,538,000 after buying an additional 290,505 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.1% in the second quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 2,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. DMC Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.4% in the second quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 14,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of IEF opened at $96.38 on Thursday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.08 and a 52 week high of $97.51. The company has a market capitalization of $38.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.11.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a $0.2945 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

