SpringVest Wealth Management LLC Has $2.04 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

SpringVest Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.6% of SpringVest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. SpringVest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, PMV Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $65.81 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.15 and a fifty-two week high of $68.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.47. The stock has a market cap of $100.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

