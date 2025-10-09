Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH Shares Acquired by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC grew its position in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 846 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $8,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 1,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $753.71 on Thursday. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $488.45 and a fifty-two week high of $779.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $95.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $748.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $684.04.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $7.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 17.79%.The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.77 EPS. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.400-29.400 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 4,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.66, for a total transaction of $3,195,130.26. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 13,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,612,499.20. The trade was a 24.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert W. Malone sold 2,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.66, for a total value of $1,649,099.62. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 5,866 shares in the company, valued at $4,286,051.56. The trade was a 27.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,039 shares of company stock worth $10,356,566 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $800.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $790.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Wednesday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $784.39.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

