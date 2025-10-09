Kenvue Inc. $KVUE Shares Acquired by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC increased its stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 314,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,137 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $6,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KVUE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Kenvue by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 229,144,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,494,882,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600,682 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in Kenvue during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,422,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Kenvue during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,036,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Kenvue during the 1st quarter worth approximately $187,123,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Kenvue by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,131,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,557,000 after acquiring an additional 6,886,784 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kenvue Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KVUE opened at $16.08 on Thursday. Kenvue Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.47 and a twelve month high of $25.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $30.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.43.

Kenvue Increases Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Kenvue had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 9.37%.The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Kenvue has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.050 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were issued a $0.2075 dividend. This is a positive change from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on KVUE shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Kenvue from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised Kenvue from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Kenvue from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Kenvue from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kenvue has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

Kenvue Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

