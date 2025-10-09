International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. $IFF Stake Lessened by InTrack Investment Management Inc

InTrack Investment Management Inc lessened its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,099 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,846 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,577,723 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $122,447,000 after purchasing an additional 32,005 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 84,265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,525,000 after purchasing an additional 8,490 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter worth $1,271,000. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.4% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 33,774,607 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,621,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336,844 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter worth $688,000. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Paul J. Fribourg acquired 15,450 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.80 per share, with a total value of $1,001,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 15,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,001,160. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Erik Fyrwald acquired 15,300 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.95 per share, with a total value of $993,735.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 77,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,025,181.50. This trade represents a 24.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

Shares of IFF opened at $61.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.91 and a 200-day moving average of $71.87. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.89 and a 1 year high of $106.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.86.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a positive return on equity of 7.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently -103.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on IFF. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.57.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

