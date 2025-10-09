SpringVest Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF $DFAR

SpringVest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the quarter. SpringVest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Financial Group Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. First Financial Group Corp now owns 61,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 6,336 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Nebraska purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $333,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC now owns 228,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 6,358 shares in the last quarter. AWM Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 113.7% in the second quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 211,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 112,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yoder Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

DFAR stock opened at $23.47 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.40. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.32 and a fifty-two week high of $25.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 0.93.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

