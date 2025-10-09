Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN Shares Sold by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC cut its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 44,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Optas LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 3,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Dohj LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $984,000. Arcataur Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Secured Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXN has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.82.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $181.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $165.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $188.49 and a 200 day moving average of $185.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 5.81. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.95 and a one year high of $221.69.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.600 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 99.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total value of $308,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 38,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,984,624.05. The trade was a 3.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

