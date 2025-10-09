Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH Shares Purchased by SpringVest Wealth Management LLC

SpringVest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 109,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 493 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 7.0% of SpringVest Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. SpringVest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 99.8% in the second quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 444,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,330,000 after purchasing an additional 222,031 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.4% in the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. IMZ Advisory Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. IMZ Advisory Inc now owns 108,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,634,000 after purchasing an additional 4,713 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 16.0% in the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 100,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,964,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of VCSH opened at $79.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.16. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $77.58 and a 52-week high of $80.14.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a $0.2904 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

