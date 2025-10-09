Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC Buys New Stake in Ulta Beauty Inc. $ULTA

Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 218.5% during the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 71.4% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 96 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $565.81 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $526.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $461.35. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a 52-week low of $309.01 and a 52-week high of $572.23. The firm has a market cap of $25.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.75. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 48.78%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 23.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $425.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, August 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Monday, September 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $595.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $605.00 price target (up previously from $580.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $549.21.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.43, for a total value of $264,215.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,837.09. This trade represents a 18.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

