Prudential Financial, Inc. $PRU Shares Sold by Hager Investment Management Services LLC

Hager Investment Management Services LLC lessened its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,692 shares during the quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 20,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 109,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,217,000 after buying an additional 3,183 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 728.4% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 110,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,373,000 after buying an additional 44,937 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

NYSE:PRU opened at $102.90 on Thursday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.38 and a 12 month high of $130.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $36.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.04.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.36. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 2.75%.The company had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.39 EPS. Prudential Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 119.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PRU shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.92.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total value of $438,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 21,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,358,132.90. This represents a 15.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

