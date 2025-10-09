Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF $DFSD Stock Holdings Lifted by Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC

Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 374,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,530 shares during the period. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF comprises about 4.8% of Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF were worth $17,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFSD. Elser Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,636,000. Apella Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 3,396,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,758,000 after purchasing an additional 702,057 shares during the last quarter. Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,118,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,483,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,545,000 after purchasing an additional 505,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Alliance LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $21,222,000.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.0%

DFSD stock opened at $48.28 on Thursday. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $46.66 and a 1 year high of $48.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.87.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

