Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC Has $249,000 Position in Atlassian Corporation PLC $TEAM

Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 29.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,226 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TEAM. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the first quarter worth about $327,665,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 145.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,715,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,902 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 21.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,440,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $730,175,000 after purchasing an additional 616,071 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,993,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,606,198,000 after purchasing an additional 580,583 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 7.1% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,694,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,845,114,000 after purchasing an additional 573,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total value of $1,155,498.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 452,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,174,426.25. This trade represents a 1.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott Belsky acquired 1,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $153.10 per share, with a total value of $239,754.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,515.10. The trade was a 107.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 551,608 shares of company stock valued at $97,185,382 over the last three months. Insiders own 38.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Atlassian from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Atlassian from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Atlassian in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Atlassian from $265.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on Atlassian from $221.00 to $202.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlassian currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.74.

TEAM stock opened at $149.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $168.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.02. The company has a market cap of $39.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.03 and a beta of 0.92. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a twelve month low of $146.16 and a twelve month high of $326.00.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 14.77% and a negative net margin of 4.92%.The business’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Atlassian has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

