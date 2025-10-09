Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC Buys New Stake in Monster Beverage Corporation $MNST

Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MNST. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the second quarter worth $55,000. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Monster Beverage Stock Up 0.9%

MNST opened at $68.73 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.80. The company has a market capitalization of $67.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.69, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.54. Monster Beverage Corporation has a 52 week low of $45.70 and a 52 week high of $69.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 20.54%.The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Corporation will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total transaction of $637,300.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 51,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,262,402.43. This trade represents a 16.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MNST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Thursday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Monster Beverage

About Monster Beverage

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.