Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF $BSV

Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Paces Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 385.6% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $78.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.41. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $76.93 and a 1 year high of $79.16.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.