5,981 Shares in General Mills, Inc. $GIS Bought by Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc

Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc acquired a new position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Garde Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 101.5% in the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the first quarter valued at $34,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the first quarter valued at $37,000. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Mills Stock Down 2.3%

NYSE GIS opened at $49.76 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.77 and a 200-day moving average of $52.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of -0.03. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.29 and a 52 week high of $72.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.66.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 17th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 15.24%.The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The firm's revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 46.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on General Mills from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Zacks Research upgraded General Mills from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on General Mills from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Bernstein Bank reduced their price objective on General Mills from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on General Mills from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Mills news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 4,000 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $200,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 66,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,332,313.72. The trade was a 5.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile



General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Stories

