Head-To-Head Contrast: Virtu Financial (NYSE:VIRT) vs. Maase (NASDAQ:MAAS)

Virtu Financial (NYSE:VIRT) and Maase (NASDAQ:MAAS) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.8% of Virtu Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.2% of Virtu Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 87.6% of Maase shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Virtu Financial and Maase”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virtu Financial $2.88 billion 1.74 $276.42 million $4.40 7.46 Maase $163.10 million 0.08 -$39.86 million N/A N/A

Virtu Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Maase.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Virtu Financial and Maase, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Virtu Financial 0 1 1 0 2.50 Maase 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

This table compares Virtu Financial and Maase’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virtu Financial 11.98% 37.56% 3.44% Maase N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Virtu Financial has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Maase has a beta of -0.4, suggesting that its stock price is 140% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Virtu Financial beats Maase on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc., a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company’s solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, cryptocurrencies, and other commodities. Its analytics platform provides a range of pre- and post-trade services, data products, and compliance tools for clients to invest, trade, and manage risk across markets. Virtu Financial, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Maase

Puyi Inc. provides third-party wealth management services in China. The company distributes publicly raised fund and privately raised securities investment fund products through online and offline. It also provides asset management services that include managing fund of funds and non-performing loan funds; and corporate financing services. Puyi Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

