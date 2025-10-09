Tectonic Advisors LLC Purchases 31,482 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. $VICI

Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 291,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,482 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $9,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in VICI Properties by 205.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,047,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,077,000 after purchasing an additional 11,458,239 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in VICI Properties by 13.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,743,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,559 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in VICI Properties by 0.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,491,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,096,000 after purchasing an additional 77,544 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in VICI Properties by 1.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,345,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,700,000 after purchasing an additional 135,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in VICI Properties by 12.8% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 9,875,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

Shares of VICI opened at $31.43 on Thursday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.98 and a 12 month high of $34.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $33.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.72.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 70.20%.The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. VICI Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.370 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 18th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.7%. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VICI. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $35.00 target price on VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

