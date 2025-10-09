Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc Raises Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc $PNC

Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 83.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PNC shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $224.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.74.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $190.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a 1-year low of $145.12 and a 1-year high of $216.26. The company has a market capitalization of $74.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.37.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.29. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. The PNC Financial Services Group has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 14th will be paid a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.