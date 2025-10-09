Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc Makes New Investment in Capital Group Core Equity ETF $CGUS

Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 42,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,567,000. Capital Group Core Equity ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CGUS. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 60.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,836,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,555,000 after purchasing an additional 5,611,806 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,089,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,091 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 5,218,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,290,000 after purchasing an additional 370,182 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 176.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,833,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 25.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,843,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,368,000 after acquiring an additional 779,618 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CGUS stock opened at $40.01 on Thursday. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.95 and a fifty-two week high of $40.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a $0.0925 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%.

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

