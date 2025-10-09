Critical Survey: Archrock (NYSE:AROC) versus Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND)

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Free Report) and Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Smart Sand and Archrock, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smart Sand 1 0 0 0 1.00 Archrock 0 1 7 0 2.88

Archrock has a consensus target price of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.96%. Given Archrock’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Archrock is more favorable than Smart Sand.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smart Sand 0.26% -8.83% -6.20% Archrock 17.17% 18.74% 6.28%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Smart Sand and Archrock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

35.2% of Smart Sand shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.5% of Archrock shares are held by institutional investors. 34.0% of Smart Sand shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Archrock shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Smart Sand and Archrock”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smart Sand $311.37 million 0.31 $2.99 million $0.01 219.00 Archrock $1.16 billion 3.93 $172.23 million $1.32 19.60

Archrock has higher revenue and earnings than Smart Sand. Archrock is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Smart Sand, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Smart Sand has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Archrock has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Archrock beats Smart Sand on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Smart Sand

Smart Sand, Inc., an integrated frac and industrial sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also provides proppant logistics services; and wellsite storage solutions through SmartSystems products and services. The company sells its products primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, oilfield service companies, and industrial manufacturers. Smart Sand, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Spring, Texas.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services. The company also sells over-the-counter parts and components; and provides operations, major and routine maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services to customers who own compression equipment. It serves integrated and independent oil and natural gas processors, gatherers, and transporters. The company was formerly known as Exterran Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Archrock, Inc. in November 2015. Archrock, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

