85,025 Shares in Capital Group Core Bond ETF $CGCB Acquired by InTrack Investment Management Inc

InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 85,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,000. Capital Group Core Bond ETF accounts for about 1.5% of InTrack Investment Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 104.6% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 19,955.9% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 6,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 6,785 shares during the period.
Capital Group Core Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%
NYSEARCA CGCB opened at $26.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.23. Capital Group Core Bond ETF has a one year low of $25.44 and a one year high of $26.85.
Capital Group Core Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
About Capital Group Core Bond ETF
The Capital Group Core Bond ETF (CGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US bonds rated as investment grade. Holdings may also include other debt securities and derivatives. CGCB was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.
